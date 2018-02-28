DCI Kinoti calls for greater collaboration to fight transnational crimes

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti has called for a robust approach involving regional and international players in dealing with international crimes noting that individual fight against transnational crimes will prove ineffective.

Speaking at Strathmore University at an international justice symposium, the DCI noted the changing trends in transnational crimes, which have been made more complex by the advances in information communication technology requires a paradigm shift on how they are fought.

“In the past few years, we have witnessed an upsurge in transnational organized crimes within our region. These crimes have been made more complex by the advances in information communication technology.”

“Nowadays, it is possible for a crime to be planned in Europe, financed from the USA, perpetrators recruited in North Africa, trained in Asia for it to be executed in East Africa,” he said.

He called for regional and international collaborations noting that individual criminals who are hell-bent on harming humanity are organized and well equipped to carry out their sinister plans.

“International cooperation in the criminal justice system is no longer a matter of choice; it is a must. Individual countries alone cannot fight transnational organized crimes; we need the cooperation and partnership of each country in the region and internationally in order to be effective in fighting them,” Kinoti said.

He said that though there has been a mutually beneficial collaboration between countries in fighting transnational crimes, he said the nature of such collaborations must be improved for rapid success.

“We have always worked together towards the achievement of this goal. I pray that the same zeal and partnership that we have been showing continues to even greater levels.”

The new DCI who replaced Ndegwa Muhoro called for a paradigm shift to bring to a halt the complex nature of international crimes.

“We, in the criminal justice system need to collapse our bureaucracies, create and maintain even stronger networks and ties than those of the enemy. That is the surest way to beat them,” he said.

The symposium titled Networks of Accountability: Justice for International and Transnational Organized Crimes will be followed by a training session for investigators and prosecutors, a network meeting for Directors of Public Prosecutions and Heads of Criminal Investigations from the region.

The symposium is organised by the Wayamo foundation and brings together global players to discuss the state of international criminal justice.