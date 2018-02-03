CS Wamalwa roots for Luhya unity after fallout

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3-Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has called for unity among leaders in Western Kenya.

Speaking during the burial of Yvonne, the widow of his brother Michael Kijana Wamalwa, in Trans Nzoia County, the CS asked the leaders to stop politics of ‘division and hate’.

“We must change our brand of politics as leaders of Western Kenya, because for long we have had divisive politics and political intolerance which must come to an end,” said Wamalwa in the burial held on Saturday.

Wamalwa said time for politics was over and the leaders should now focus on development projects.

He said it’s now time for the Luhya community to benefit from the government since they have more representation after recent appointments.

Wamalwa served in President Kenyatta’s first term as Minister for Water and was recently retained and re-deployed to the Devolution Ministry.

The burial was attended by Deputy President William Ruto, Education CS Amina Mohammed, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, Kiminini Member of Parliament Chris Wamalwa, among other leaders.

The highlight of the burial ceremony was Ruto’s speech when he told NASA leaders to “stop hoodwinking their supporters that they can form government before 2022 elections.”