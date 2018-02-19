CS Mucheru remains a no-show over media shutdown

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has for second week failed to honour Senate Committee summons to explain how the government arrived at a decision to switch off the transmission of four television stations during the swearing-in of Raila Odinga.

The failure by Mucheru not to show up for the hearings split the Senate Committee members but Vice Chair Abshiro Halake (Nominated Senator) urged members to give the CS time to make himself available when he is ready.

“The CS is contemptuous. Did he just realise Thursday is a Cabinet day?” posed an infuriated Turkana Senator Malachy Ekal.

“We want to know what they were investigating on the media houses that had been shut… who was investigating? What did they find? Who will pay for the losses suffered?” added Kitui Senator Enock Wambua.

Halake explained that she preferred to take an alternative route rather than issue fresh summons which will require 14 days for Mucheru to appear.

The members finally resolved that the CS should appear in person on March 6.

Mucheru had been invited to appear before the Senate on February 19 Mucheru to explain why NTV, KTN, Citizen and Inooro stations were turned off during and after the mock swearing-in of NASA leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

The stations were off-air for a period of 10 days.

This was after Mucheru failed to appear before the committee on February 15 and instead sent a letter signed by ICT Principal Secretary Henry Mungasia saying Thursday is usually set for Cabinet meetings.

The explanation did not go down well with Senators who accused Mucheru of being contemptuous of the Senate.