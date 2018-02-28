Courts to rule on election of Mandera, Nyamira governors

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – The High Court will on Wednesday deliver a judgment in an election petition challenging the August 8, 2017 victory of Mandera Governor Ali Roba.

His election has been challenged by former government administrator Hassan Noor Hassan who came in second.

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama is also expected to know his fate when a Nyamira Court rules on the validity of his election.

Trans Nzoia Senator Michael Mbito and Nyaribari Chache MP Richard Nyagaka will also know whether their terms in office will be cut short or prolonged, on Wednesday.

So far the courts have ruled on numerous election petitions with judges working round the clock to meet the legal timelines.

In Mombasa, the court will also deliver judgement on the election of Omar Mwinyi as Changamwe Member of Parliament; his win being contested by Abdi Daib who ran on a Jubilee ticket in last year’s General Election.