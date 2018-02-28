Court upholds Mandera Governor Roba’s poll victory

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – The High Court has upheld the election of Ali Roba as Mandera Governor stating that he was validly elected.

While issuing the ruling, Justice Fred Ochieng ordered the petitioner Hassan Noor Hassan to pay costs amounting to not more than Sh10 million.

Ochieng stated that Roba and his deputy were validly elected and indicated that the errors and malpractices highlighted by the petitioner were not sufficient to warrant nullification.

He further stated that the results declared by the Returning Officer reflected the will of the people of Mandera County.