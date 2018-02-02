Court upholds election of Machakos Senator Kabaka

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Feb 2 – The High Court has upheld the election of Boniface Mutinda Kabaka as Machakos Senator in the August 8, 2017 General Election.

Judge David Kemei in his judgement threw out the petitioned by Jackson Kalla saying he did not present sufficient evidence to back his claims.

Kala who was vying for the seat on a Wiper ticket moved to court to challenge election of Kabaka arguing that forms 38As did not have signatures, lack of security features in some forms and his agents were denied access to polling stations.

Kalla has been ordered to pay Sh2mn in costs each to Kabaka and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.