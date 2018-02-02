Court suspends decision to strip Arati of guns

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – Justice George Odunga has suspended the decision by the Firearms Licensing Board to revoke Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati’s firearms licence.

The judge has also ordered reinstatement of his security pending determination of the case.

The lawmaker took legal action Thursday accusing the Firearms Board of acting in violation of his constitutional right to freedom of security and movement.

The Board revoked his firearm certificate in a notice dated January 30 on grounds that he is longer fit to be entrusted with firearms.

He had been given until close of business Thursday to surrender his two firearms – a pistol and shotgun.