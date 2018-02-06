Court orders security reinstated for 141 NASA lawmakers

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – The High Court has ordered the reinstatement of security to 141 National Super Alliance affiliated Members of Parliament.

Judge Roselyne Aburili issued the temporary order pending determination of an urgent suit by the lawmakers.

The judge suspended the decision by Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to withdraw their security and revoke firearm certificates belonging to some of the legislators.

Homabay MP Peter Kaluma who has lodged the suit on their behalf has been directed to serve the application on IG Boinnet and the Firearms Licensing Board.

The case will be mentioned on February 19 for compliance and further directions.

The MPs have faulted the move by the IG and the Board for unlawfully targeting them.

The police boss has been accused of making the decision without taking relevant considerations into account.

It is their argument that implementation of the move puts them in dire risk of their personal safety while discharging their constitutional functions as MPs.