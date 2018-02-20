Court nullifies election of Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – A Homabay court has nullified the election of Governor Cyprian Awiti and ordered for a fresh election.

This is after independent candidate Oyugi Magwanga who unsuccessfully competed against him in the August 8 polls, went to court to challenge his win.

Justice Joseph Karanja ruled that there must be fresh polls in the county.

“He cannot be declared validly elected from a flawed process that he has now benefited from. In fact, this petition is allowed with orders that a fresh gubernatorial election for the county of Homabay be held. The people of Homabay, you have to go back to the polls,” he stated.

Magwanga and his running mate challenged Awiti’s win citing massive irregularities and results manipulation.

They filed an application in the court for a recount and scrutiny of votes cast in the August 8 election in pursuit of a nullification.

The court then granted an order for scrutiny and a recount of votes in 400 polling centers across the county in December 2017.

Magwanga sued The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Homa Bay County Returning Officer Michael Kosgei, Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti and his Deputy Hamilton Orata.

Magwanga accused the IEBC officials who manned the General Election of depriving him of a victory he claims he won. He claims to have gotten over 218,000 votes against Awiti’s 174,235.