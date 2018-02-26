Court finds Jaguar was validly elected Starehe MP

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – The election of Charles Kanyi aka Jaguar has been upheld by the High Court in Milimani.

Justice Fred Ochieng dismissed the petition by his main challenger Steve Mbogo of the Orange Democratic Movement and slapped him with Sh10 million in costs after making the finding that Njagua was validly elected.

In Kisumu, the election of Teso North MP Oku Kaunya has been upheld with Justice David Majanja ordering the petitioner to pay Sh2million in costs.

The ousted MP Arthur Odera petitioned his win.

The Siaya High Court is also set to rule on the validity of Cornel Rasanga’s election as Governor after former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo moved to court.