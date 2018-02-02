Court blocks arrest of NTV journos as police deny they’re persons of interest

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – The High Court has stopped the arrest of three NTV journalists.

Justice Luka Kimaru temporarily restrained the police from arresting and detaining Linus Kaikai, Larry Madowo and Ken Mijungu pending determination of a suit they filed Thursday apprehensive of an impending arrest.

Justice Kimaru granted them anticipatory bail of Sh100,000 each.

They are required to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Monday to assist in investigations.

Police Spokesman Charles Owino however said the three were not targets of police action following a crackdown after Raila Odinga’s Tuesday swearing-in.