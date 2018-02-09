Committee retreats to write report on Cabinet nominees

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – The vetting of nine Cabinet Secretaries nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta concluded Friday and no awaits tabling of a report in Parliament.

The National Assembly Committee on Appointments wrapped up the two-day exercise that saw the nominees spiritedly justify why they deserve to head the respective dockets.

The Committee Chaired by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi will now proceed for a retreat and prepare the report which is likely to be tabled in Parliament next week when both Houses resume from the holiday recess.

Throughout the entire process, NASA members were a no-show leaving the exercise to Jubilee members who went on to grill the nominees.

Led by Leader of Minority John Mbadi, NASA said that they would boycott the sittings because they do not recognize the legitimacy of President Kenyatta.

The committee comprises 10 NASA members and 16 Jubilee members.

Appearing first before the committee Wednesday was Cabinet Secretary nominee for Public Service Margaret Kobia who extensively enumerated her agenda once her nomination is confirmed by the committee.

The former Public Service Commission Chairperson defended the Head of State for creating the Chief of Administrative Secretary position saying that he acted within the law.

Kobia said that Kenyatta consulted her prior to the nomination hence there was nothing wrong at all for Kenyatta to create the positions.

“The creation of these positions was done in consultation and with the recommendations of the Public Service Commission,” said Kobia.

Former Turkana Senator John Munyes found himself in a tight spot when he was forced to explain his current position on the oil revenue sharing Bill which proposed five per cent for residents, 20 per cent for the county government, and the rest for the national government.

During his time as a Senator, Munyes was opposed to the Bill but when the issue was brought forward by Leader of Majority Aden Duale, the former lawmaker said that he was ready to implement the laws that would have been passed by Parliament.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary nominee Monica Juma told the committee that she had what it takes to head the docket and urged the members to approve her nomination.

Juma said that she had learnt a lot from her predecessor Amina Mohamed and vowed to continue with the same spirit.

Veteran journalist Farida Karoney told the committee that her experience in the media industry would come in handy once her nomination as the CS Lands is confirmed.

Karoney added that once given the green light to head the Lands docket she would fight the vicious cartels at Ardhi House.

Former Governor Peter Munya on his part asked the committee to dismiss an affidavit filed by Kennedy Lubengu questioning his suitability to be appointed as CS for East African Community, saying it is baseless and lacks facts.

Munya has been nominated for the East African Community docket.

Keriako Tobiko Cabinet Secretary nominee for Environment and Forestry opened up Friday’s session firing a warning shot that there will be no sacred cows and anyone found violating environmental laws will be dealt with accordingly.

Labour and Social Welfare Cabinet Secretary nominee Ukur Yattani says he will order a forensic audit at the National Social Security Fund to establish its assets and investment portfolio.

The former Marsabit Governor pledged to work hard to change the negative image problem at the workers’ pensions fund agency.

On his part, Sports Cabinet Secretary nominee Rashid Achesa who is relatively unknown in sports circles said he will not be new in the field, arguing that he is a former sportsman, having been a boxer at the Mumias Boxing Club and Kenya Prisons.