CJ Maraga starts Western, Nyanza working tour Monday

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – Chief Justice David Maraga embarks on a two-day working tour of the Western and Nyanza regions on Monday which will see him inspect ongoing court expansion projects.

Justice Maraga will begin his visit at the Kakamega High Court where he will lay a foundation stone for the construction of a new court building.

He will then head to Nyanza on Tuesday where he will inspect the ongoing construction of a building to house the Siaya High Court before holding talks with stakeholders.

Just recently, Justice Maraga concluded a three-day official visit at the coast region during which visit he launched and inspected ongoing construction projects.

He commissioned the construction of new High Court buildings in Mombasa and Kwale.

Justice also inspected the ongoing construction of a High Court building in Voi, Taita Taveta County expected to be complete by the end of the year.

