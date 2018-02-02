CJ Maraga admits 141 advocates to the bar

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – Chief Justice David Maraga has urged newly admitted advocates to maintain fidelity to the law in the conduct of their duties.

He told 141 law graduates admitted to the roll of advocates on Friday to be driven by the quest to have justice served.

“Irrespective of your instructions, you must always remember that you’re an officer of the court and that you must always assist the court by ensuring that you uphold the rule of law and help justice prevail at all times,” CJ Maraga told the new advocates at a ceremony held at the Supreme Court.

He urged the advocates to shun corruption.

“I also urge you to embrace integrity as the hallmark of your career. You can actually make it as an advocate without taking part in corrupt practices,” he said.

“Toe the line, strictly adhere to the professional code of conduct and you will get there. The appetite for quick cash is the poison that you must avoid at all times,” he warned.

Chief Justice Maraga encouraged the advocates to give back to the society by issuing pro bono services to those who may not afford to pay for legal services.

Protection of the public good, according to Maraga, was essential to achieving career excellence.

The advocates were encouraged to ensure their impact transcends the fact that they are law graduates and advocates of the High Court, more importantly, he said, they should be defined by the zeal to serve.

“You must stand up against injustices in all forms. Do not be tempted to completely immerse yourselves in the business of law at the exclusion of everything else,” he said.

Since assuming office as the Chief Justice in October 2016, Maraga has presided over the admission of over 1,300 advocates to the bar.

There are currently over 13,000 advocates in the country although some of them are listed as dormant or inactive.

In January 2017, some 32 lawyers were struck off the roll of advocates for unprofessional conduct.

Friday’s event was attended by among others, George Nyakundi, a representative from the State Law Office.