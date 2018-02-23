Charles Nyachae lands job as East Africa judge after losing out on EALA

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Charles Nyachae as a judge of the East African Court of Justice.

Nyachae who previously served as the Chair of the Commission for the Implementation of the Constitution was among Jubilee’s nominees to the East African Legislative Assembly but failed to garner enough votes from Parliament to qualify.

Nyachae actively campaigned for President Kenyatta’s campaigns and was a prominent fixture on the trail.

Nyachae will be sworn-in in Kampala, Uganda where the President is currently attending a regional Head of State retreat on infrastructure and health financing and development.

President Kenyatta who has also held bilateral talks with his Tanzanian counterpart John Magufuli, has made the case for a collaborative approach to development projects and for regional integration.

“The estimates of the kinds of resources required over the next 10 years just to do the priority projects that we have here, we’re talking about USD78 billion. We must be honest and frank with each other, these are resources that are well outside our current states capacity to mobilise while still providing security, education, health services.

“We must start looking at more innovative ways to finance our infrastructure. We cannot finance this purely from development partners, purely from the resources that we generate as states. So I’m going to say that I’m personally a strong believer in this PPP model as being one way of financing infrastructure development. “

“I have a different problem all together. I have a problem with bureaucrats who when we have partners who are willing to come on board are frustrated. And it takes sometimes two years to get approval to do a project. This is a problem.”

At their meeting, President Kenyatta and Magufuli directed their Ministers to resolve the “small” problems between the two countries.