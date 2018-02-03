You can’t form govt before 2022 polls—Ruto tells NASA

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3- Deputy President William Ruto has cautioned Opposition leaders to stop hoodwinking their supporters of a possibility of forming government before 2022 election.

Ruto’s message was directed at National Super Alliance leaders (NASA) leaders, led by Raila Odinga, who was took an ‘oath’ Tuesday as the People’s President, in what has been widely castigated—including by the US government, which described the action as a move to undermine a legitimately elected government.

“We must follow the constitution. We are firmly anchored on the law and no is above the law irrespective of who we are, we must submit to the dictates of the constitution of Kenya,” the Deputy President asserted Saturday, addressing mourners at the funeral of the widow of former Vice President Yvonne Wamalwa in Trans Nzoia.

“They (NASA leaders) should not be lying to their supporters. They lost in the election and the next contest is in 2022, let them prepare for elections,” he said.

Only Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula was present at the funeral.

The Deputy President extended an olive branch to the opposition leaders but insisted that any dialogue between them and the Government must be within the confines of the constitution.

“They have said that we must talk, we are ready. But ready to talk about how millions of youths will get a job, how every Kenyan will be covered by NHIF…that is the discussion we want to have.”

He however, made it clear that there can never be dialogue on who “is going to be President or the Deputy President.”

“We are not qualified. It is Kenyans who decides. Once they have decided, just like Chinua Achebe said, God’s case no appeal,” he said.

Ruto said the opposition took long to plan, and that is why they lost last year’s presidential election while challenging them to plan for 2022 instead of giving their supporters false hope.

“I told these friends of mine, but they did not listen to me. I told them, you have taken so long to decide who is your leader until you got late. There is no way you would have competed with us, we were ready all along,” the DP said, in what tickled the mourners.

“We must speak the truth. The next election is in 2022…and if you continue like this, things will not be good for you even then,” he said.

Odinga has been leading an onslaught against the Government while agitating for electoral reforms, insisting that he will not recognize President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory.