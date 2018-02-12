Busia court upholds election of Ojaamong as governor

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – The High Court in Busia has upheld the election of Sospeter Ojamoong as governor.

Presiding judge Kiarie Waweru Kiarie has dismissed the petition that challenged his election after finding that the petitioner failed to prove his case.

Peter Odima Khasamule challenged Ojamoong’s elecion on the grounds that he was irregularly elected.

He has now been instructed to pay a total of 12 million in costs to the County Returning Officer, Ojaamong and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.