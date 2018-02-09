Boinnet defends police action in TJ Kajwang, Miguna cases

Shares

, NYERI, Kenya, Feb 9 – Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has said that the police service is not drifting back to the days of oppression and using extra force as claimed by human rights activists and Opposition leaders.

Boinnet warned that those who break the law should not expect business as usual, stressing that no one is above the law and none will be spared.

He defended the police service saying that they are not violating the law, noting it’s their constitutional mandate to maintain law and order.

Speaking at Kiganjo Police College during the Kenya Police Service Open Day, Boinnet reported that the police are working to protect the rights of every Kenyan regardless of their political affiliation.

He said the crackdown on individuals who have broken the law will continue noting that those criticising the arrest of NASA leaders who are said to have participated in the swearing-in of Raila Odinga as the People’s President are misguided.

Boinnet stated that the police are receiving comprehensive training and skills under a new curriculum that took three years to develop.

He said they will be equipped to better handle terror attacks and cybercrime.