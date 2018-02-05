Arrest warrant issued for Babu after skipping court

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – A warrant of arrest has been issued against Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and his bodyguard Fanuel Owino for failing to appear in court for the mention of an assault case they are facing.

The arrest order was issued by Magistrate Martha Mutuku.

They two have since denied assaulting a parking attendant at Fortis Towers in Westlands last month.

The Embakasi East legislator had earlier been arrested by Flying Squad officers outside Parliament buildings over claims of assault and malicious damage to property.

The arrest came days after a video went viral on social media, where men believed to be the legislator and his aides were seen roughing up a parking attendant in Westlands, Nairobi.