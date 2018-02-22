Allen Gichuhi confident of winning LSK poll

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – One of the contestants for the top post in the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) polls taking place Thursday Allen Gichuhi is exuding confidence of emerging victorious.

Speaking at the Milimani Law Courts, one of the centres for voting, Gichuhi said that his strong support base especially in Nairobi gives him an edge over his competitor James Mwamu.

He also stated that a large percentage of lawyers within the country are based in Nairobi.

“So far it is going on very well and I am quite excited by the large turnout… yes 6,700 lawyers in Nairobi and I am very excited about a victory because Nairobi basically is my stronghold. I am looking forward to the results tonight when I will emerge victorious. Countrywide there 9,909 lawyers and about 75 percent are based in Nairobi,” he said.

He called on all lawyers to participate in the exercise so as to elect officials with integrity.

“The exercise started at 8.30am and ends at 5pm and it is critical. If you want to reclaim the society with sound leadership that you come out and vote. Do not stay in the offices and expect that this will be a walk over because it will not be,” he said.

The vice-president’s contest has also attracted two main candidates, Chiggai Harriet and Joy Masinde.

The exercise comes even as young advocates had planned to boycott the polls over the decision to restrict people seeking the position of president to 15 years of practice terming it as discriminatory.

The same restriction extends to the positions of vice-president and council members.

They also argue that a clause in the LSK Act, which allows a young advocate who served as a council member to vie for the presidency while subjecting the rest to the 15-year rule is discriminative.

Nelson Havi unsuccessfully challenged the decision to bar him from contesting the LSK Presidency.

He has since appealed the High Court ruling and the matter is still pending for determination.

Former nominated MP Judith Sijeny, who was also eyeing the president’s position, also withdrew.

This will be his third attempt for Mwamu at the presidency, having run and lost to former LSK President Kenneth Akide in 2010 and again lost to Isaac Okero in 2016.

Gichuhi, meanwhile, will be making a second attempt.

The elections, which were to be held last year, were postponed twice.

In Kisumu, there was a poor turnout of lawyers despite the polling station, located at the High Court opening its doors for voting at 8.30am.

The Presiding Officer Yvonne Okeyo stated that they were yet to receive the first voter almost 45 minutes later.