9-month old baby dies after electric coil explosion in Kayole

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – A nine month old baby died after an electric coil with boiling water exploded on him in a house within Kayole area, Nairobi.

A maid taking care of the baby had left the house and left the water boiling on the coil. Police say the coil exploded on the baby causing fire and killed him.

By the time locals contained the fire, the baby had died. The charred remains of the baby were moved to the mortuary.

Elsewhere in Kijiji slums, a man was killed in a fire incident.

The fire affected several houses in the same area where other structures were flattened last month by inferno killing five people and rendering several others homeless.