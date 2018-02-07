7 highway robbers gunned down in Kibunja

Shares

, NAKURU, Kenya, Feb 14 – Police drawn from the Flying Squad on Wednesday shot and killed seven suspected armed robbers at Kibunja in Molo.

The Officer Commanding Molo Police Division, Daniel Kamanza, said police had been trailing the robbers from Kayole in Nairobi before ambushing them at Kibunja along the Great North Road.

He said the armed gangsters were travelling in two vehicles; a Prado and a Fielder when they were waved down by the police.

“The thugs opened fire at the officers instead of obeying the orders and that is how a shootout occurred,” said Kamanza.

He said four were gunned down at Kibunja Trading Centre while the other three were felled 50 meters away as they attempted to escape towards Eldoret.

Another three fled into Kibunja forest and are being sought by the police.

“Police have recovered an AK-47 riffle with six rounds of ammunition and three pistols two of which are homemade,” said Kamanza.

Also recovered were four pistol bullets, two police radios, a pair of handcuffs and documents belonging to the slain men.

Kamanza said the suspects were on the list of most wanted criminals.

The OCPD said investigations were underway to ascertain if the cars belonged to some of the thugs or had been hired or stolen.

Kamanza said the thugs may have wanted to steal from trucks transporting goods along the Great North Road.

He added that they could have been behind recent robberies in Molo Town and its surroundings.