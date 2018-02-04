4 suspects shot dead in Parklands, firearms recovered

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – Four suspects were shot dead along General Mathenge Road in Parklands by officers drawn from the Flying Squad.

Police recovered two Administration Police uniforms, two homemade guns, a pistol, seven rounds of ammunition, two walkie-talkies, pliers and a dagger.

According to police, the group was targeting a construction site in the area.

They are said to be part of a notorious gang involved in crime within Nairobi.

“They’re part of a racket that waylays people from banks and also involved in carjacking within Nairobi,” Musa Yego, the head of the Flying Squad said.

Another vehicle believed to be carrying more gangsters managed to escape.

The suspects were using a vehicle with a concealed number plate.