30-year-old mother of two raped, killed in Kisii

, KISII, Kenya, Feb 19 – A 30 year old woman was reportedly raped and killed a few meters from a Seventh Day Adventist Church in Riang’ombenene Village, Nyaribari Chache in Kisii County.

The body of Rose Kemunto – a mother of two – was found Sunday evening after she left home on Saturday and never went back until the discovery.

The body was found naked in a vacant semi-permanent house which is under construction near the SDA Church.

According to the police officer who visited the scene, the deceased was raped before she was murdered.

Kisii County Police commander Hassan Abdi said they had launched an investigation.

“We received the signal and our officers visited the scene where the body of a woman was lying in a vacant house near the church,” said Hassan.

The body of the deceased was taken to Christamarian Hospital mortuary as the police continued their probe.