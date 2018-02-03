3 Teachers killed in Wajir dawn terror attack

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – Three teachers died Friday morning, following a dawn attack by suspected Al-Shabaab militants at Qarsa Primary School in Wajir County.

The 1am attack also left another teacher with serious injuries.

According to police, those killed were non-locals residing within the school’s compound. “Serious engagement with the enemy going on now,” a high-ranking officer told Capital FM News.

The threat of terror remains real in the country, with Northern Kenya being the worst hit because of its proximity to war-torn Somalia.