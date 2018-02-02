2 soldiers killed, 5 injured in exchange of fire with Administration Police

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – Two military soldiers were shot dead by Administration Police officers in Mandera late Wednesday, near the border with Somalia, in what authorities described as ‘friendly fire’.

The KDF soldiers are said to have been on patrol when they encountered the Administration Policemen and opened fire on their camp deep inside a forest on mistaking them for Al Shabaab terrorists.

As a result, police said, the AP officers fired back and killed two KDF soldiers and injured five in the incident that occurred at Sheikh Barrow – a remote area close to the border.

Lafey Deputy County Commissioner Charles Mbulishe has confirmed the incident.

Such incidents have happened in the past like in the case of the Westgate attack when KDF soldiers killed an elite Recce squad officer of the General Service Unit at the Westgate Mall.

Both teams are said to have had an ugly altercation despite the imminent threat of terrorists who had killed more than 60 people.