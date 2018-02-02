2 Kenyan pilots captured by rebels in South Sudan back home

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – Two Kenyan pilots held in South Sudan by the country’s rebel group returned to Nairobi Tuesday afternoon following their release from month-long captivity.

The pilots were released late Monday following intense negotiations by South Sudan government officials and their counterparts from Kenya who will accompany them home.

The two were captured by the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLA-IO) after their plane crash-landed in a rebel-held area on January 24, killing one person and 11 cows.

The plane was said to have suffered a technical hitch a few minutes after takeoff in the Akobo rebel-held region near South Sudan’s border with Ethiopia, according to the Standard newspaper.

The Kenyan-owned plane was taking aid workers to the area to carry out an assessment on the food crisis in the area when it crashed, but none of the nine passengers on board suffered injuries.

The pilots suffered minor injuries.

Following the crash, the head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) David Shearer hinted at a delicate situation in talks aimed at securing the freedom of the pilots saying with reports indicating SPLA-IO had demanded for the payment of Sh20 million for the release of the two.

“As negotiations are going on I don’t want to make any comment, it may jeopardize the arrangements,” news agencies quoted him as saying.

Thousands of people have died and thousands more displaced as a result of a war that broke out between forces allied to President Salva Kiir and his former vice president Riek Machar who fled into exile in July 2016 when they failed to reconcile leadership wrangles.

The duo fought for decades for South Sudan’s independence which was attained in 2011.

Power struggled between Kiir and Machar in 2013 however led to a breakout of civil war which the country is yet to recover from.