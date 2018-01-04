‘World’s most expensive vodka’ bottle stolen from Copenhagen bar

An empty place left in the bar where the “world’s most expensive vodka bottle” was reported stolen © Scanpix Denmark/AFP/File / Mads Claus Rasmussen

By AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE, Stockholm, Sweden, Jan 4 – Danish police are investigating the theft of what is claimed to be “the world’s most expensive” bottle of vodka, in what the bar owner says could be an inside job.

The bottle, made from white and yellow gold and containing a diamond-encrusted replica of the Russian Imperial Eagle on its cap, is said to be worth $1.3 million (one million euro).

A CCTV recording sent to AFP shows a masked man grabbing the Russo-Baltique vodka and fleeing Cafe 33 bar in Copenhagan early on Tuesday.

The vodka bottle is said to be worth $1.3 million (one million euro) © Scanpix Denmark/AFP/File / Brian IINGBERG

“Somebody must have gotten the key from someone who previously worked here,” Brian Ingberg, owner of the bar, told AFP.

The bottle, which featured in the political thriller “House of Cards”, is not insured and was loaned from a Russian businessman, he said.

The bottle was served to the American president, played by actor Kevin Spacey, in season three of the Netflix show.

Copenhagen police said no suspect has been caught yet.

