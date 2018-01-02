Widow, 3 others in court over murder of Nakuru businessman

Posted on by WANJIRU MACHARIA
The prosecution was granted two weeks to conclude investigations before the suspects can plead to a murder charge on January 17. Photo/WANJIRU MACHARIA.
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 2 – The widow of a prominent businessman in Nakuru is among four suspects arraigned in court in connection to his murder.

Julius Kimani Mathu of Kimsnet–an interior design wholesaler– was abducted and killed on December 1, 2017, but his body was discovered the following morning at a cemetery within the former Nakuru Municipality.

His widow Gladys Wambui Mwangi and three others were susbsequently arrested after investigations and were on Tuesday arraigned before Nakuru Principal Magistrate Bernard Mararo in connection with the murder. No charges were read out to them.

She was arraigned alongside Rahab Mukenyi, Alex Muhonja and James Mwaura.

They were arrested on Thursday last week and detained at the Nakuru Central Police Station, with detectives saying they had obtained strong evidence linking them to the murder.

The prosecution was granted two weeks to conclude investigations before the suspects can plead to a murder charge on January 17.

They were represented by lawyers Wambeyi Makhomere and Ochang Ajigo who were not opposed to the prosecution application.

Makhomere requested that the suspects be held at the Nakuru Central Police Station for ease of movement during the investigations.

Lawyer Wahome Thuku, for the family, told journalists that they are “optimistic that the police will have concluded probing the matter within the time given.”

