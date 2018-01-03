We will support new curriculum – Sossion

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3 – Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion has declared that teachers and education stakeholders will support the new curriculum.

Sossion had earlier questioned the new curriculum but after a meeting held by the CS for Education Fred Matiangi and education stakeholders said they are satisfied with the plan to train teachers and the pilot projects in all schools both public and private.

“This is a very historic moment for the education sector in this country because this is not just a curriculum but quality curriculum that can transform the lives of the students in this country and citizens of this nation,” said Sossion.

“Our argument has always been we should not miss any step; we must get it right. Education remains the driving force even in the 2030 agenda and we are happy with the next phase that this curriculum is taking and the activities that have been lined up this year satisfies our concerns as teachers,” added Sossion.

He further urged teachers to interact and familiarise themselves with the new curriculum before the thorough rollout is done.

He called on everyone to support the process and not be anxious as by the end of the year, an evaluation report should have been developed.

He said the new curriculum will be gradual so as to ensure that no step is left out.

Matiangi said that it will take up to 2027 to completely phase out the 8-4-4 system.