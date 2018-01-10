Visiting WHO Director General holds talks with Mailu on universal health care

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10 – World Health Organisation Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus met with Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu on Wednesday to discuss Health programmes aimed towards the attainment of universal health coverage.

During the meeting, he emphasised that the organisation will support the government’s universal health care endeavor.

The meeting comes as he makes his first two-day official visit to Kenya where he is also expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with UNEP, and a visit to the Kiambu Hospital.

The MoU will focus on a collaborative effort between the two agencies on matters health and environment.

It will also be looking at the implementation of the UNEA III resolutions on Air Pollution, Health and Environment, Chemicals, Water and Sanitation as part of the wider “Health, Environment and Climate Change Coalition.