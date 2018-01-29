Verdict in Wavinya’s petition against Mutua win due Feb 9

Posted on by CORRESPONDENT
Opposition leaders Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi attended the last day of hearing on Monday/CFM

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – The verdict in the petition seeking to overturn Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s re-election in last year’s General Election will be delivered on February 9.

On Monday, petitioner Wavinya Ndeti’s lawyers made their final submissions before Justice Aggrey Muchelule in Machakos.

In her petition, Ndeti alleges that the gubernatorial election was marred by irregularities and that IEBC erroneously declared Mutua the winner.

Ndeti, who unsuccessfully contested the seat on Wiper party ticket claims alleges that Governor Mutua used county resources including vehicles and funds to campaign for his re-election, contravening election laws.

Ndeti wants Mutua’s re-election nullified and a fresh gubernatorial poll ordered by the court.

Governor Mutua while filing his responses in court last year dismissed the petition, terming it baseless and a waste of court’s time.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap Party leader maintained that he was re-elected fairly and exuded confidence the petition will be dismissed.

Ndeti was represented by lawyers Daniel Maanzo, Apollo Mboya and Otiende Amollo among others who represented NASA leader Raila Odinga in recent presidential petition while Mutua’s lawyers included Kioko Kilukumi, Mohamed Nyaoga, BM Mungata and Wilfred Nyamu.

According to election results, Governor Mutua garnered 238,405 against Ndeti’s 199,257.

