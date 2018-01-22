Unit formed to eliminate muggings in Nairobi

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – Nairobi County Chief Security Officer Tito Kilonzo has formed an anti-mugging unit to deal with suspects who have been terrorizing members of the public within the Central Business District.

Kilonzo pledged to get rid of the muggers and assured city residents of their safety.

“We have taken corrective measures which include beefing security in strategic areas and placement of our anti-mugging unit to ensure sanity is restored in the city,” said Kilonzo.

He said the anti-mugging unit will work disguised as hawkers, passengers on public transport vehicles and even pedestrians to hunt down the gangs.

The gangs have been terrorizing residents and even causing injuries to members of the public as they target phones, watches, earrings, handbags, chains, fancy spectacles, laptops among other items.

There has been public outcry following the rising cases of mugging in and around the city by gangs walking in groups from 4am to 6am and late evening hours from 7pm to 11pm.

Hotspot areas include Temple Road, Hakati Road, KTDA area Moi Avenue, Haile Selassie from railway termini towards Jesus is Alive Ministry Church.

Other areas are Racecourse Road, Uyoma Road, junction of Ronald Ngala, Pumwani Road and the Globe Interchange.

The squad has so far arrested five suspects who were due to be arraigned in court Monday.