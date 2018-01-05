Uhuru retains six Cabinet Secretaries in first shake-up

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has retained six Cabinet Secretaries under his second term.

The six include Fred Matiangi (Education) Henry Rotich (Treasury) and Najib Balala (Tourism).

Others who have been retained are James Macharia (Transport), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Charles Keter (Energy).

Those who have been retained have had significant impact in their ministries.

Matiangi has swept through the education sector like a hurricane. He has in the last five years reorganized the school calendar and introduced changes that include an earlier release of Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results.

It is also under his tenure that the proposed 2-6-3-3-3 education system will be introduced to phase out the 8-4-4 system.

Balala on the other hand has been recognized for his efforts in reviving the Tourism sector which crumbled to its feet beginning 2012 after spats of terror activities. Under his tenure, Kenya has won several tourism awards, and hosted international conferences which have helped in reviving the sector.

Mucheru has also been instrumental in promoting ICT in Kenya. For instance, under his tenure, Kenya has further used technology to create more jobs through ventures such as the Ajira Digital Program and the Digital Learning Materials which were one of the Jubilee Government’s flagship programmes.

Macharia has been instrumental in major projects in the country which includes the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway, the approval of Kenya’s direct flights to the United States and the upgrading of airports in the country that include expansion of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and the opening of the Isiolo Airport.

Rotich’s most remarkable works include floating the Eurobond which Kenyatta’s government says was the biggest financier of some of its biggest infrastructure projects.

On the other hand, Energy’s Keter has been on the front line of rural electrification programme where according to government statistics, more than two million homes were connected to the electrical grid in the last four years.

President Kenyatta is expected to name the rest of his new Cabinet in due course.