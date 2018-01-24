Uhuru Park closure mere wrinkle in plan to swear-in Raila: MP

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – The National Super Alliance (NASA) has vowed to proceed with plans to inaugurate Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as president and deputy president of the People’s Assembly on January 30 whether or not Uhuru Park will be available for use.

The Nairobi City County government Tuesday announced a planned closure of the Uhuru Park grounds to allow “phased improvement.”

“The swearing-in of Odinga is still on course whether Uhuru Park is open or closed. We’re mobilising a million Kenyans who will come to witness the historic moment,” Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala told the media on Wednesday when he announced 127 NASA lawmakers had signed an affidavit supporting the swearing-in plan.

Malala said legislators who are yet to sign the affidavit have until Friday to do so.

According to Malala, some elected representatives had asked for more time to toe the party line citing official engagements out of Nairobi.

“Most of the members have said they are attending an induction seminar in Mombasa and are willing to sign. It is for that reason that we postpone the naming of those who have not signed until Friday,” he said.

Recently, Amani National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Barrack Muluka asked NASA MPs to reject any attempt by Malala to be blackmailed into signing the affidavits.

Muluka was later accused of misrepresenting ANC’s position and that of his party leader Musalia Mudavadi who is a co-leader in NASA alongside Odinga, Kalonzo, and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.