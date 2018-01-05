Uhuru notifies Muturi of 3 CS nominations

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has formally written to the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi notifying him of the nomination of three Cabinet Secretaries and an ambassador.

In his address to the nation Friday afternoon, the Head of State nominated former Turkana Senator John Munyes, former Marsabit Governor Ukur Yattani and former Director of Public Prosecution Keriako Tobiko as Cabinet Secretaries.

Kenyatta also nominated former State House Controller Lawrence Lenayapa for the position of Ambassador to the Netherlands.

Speaker Muturi will now forward the names to the Parliamentary Committee on Appointments and Defence tasked with vetting Cabinet Secretaries and ambassadors respectively.

According to Parliament Standing Orders 45(3), the committees will have to notify the public of the time and place for the holding of the approval hearing at least seven days prior to the hearings.

The standing order 45(4) goes on further to state that the committee shall conduct a hearing on the proposed appointment and shall, unless otherwise provided in law, table its report in the House within 14 days of the date on which the notification was received.