Two dead, 7 injured in Embakasi building collapse

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3 – Two people have been confirmed dead by the National Disaster Management Unit after a building that was under construction collapsed at Kware in Embakasi South Constituency.

Seven others who were rescued from the building with injuries were taken to Mama Lucy Hospital for treatment.

“A one storey building has collapsed that has left two people dead and seven injured; among them, one is critical. The owner of the structure is now at large and the relevant authorities are investigating,” stated Pius Masai, the Deputy Director and Communication Officer National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU).

A team from the National Disaster Management Unit, Nairobi County Government comprising Emergency Response, Department of Lands, Planning and Housing were among the first respondents at the scene.

According to the County Executive Committee Member for Lands, Peter Wachira, the structure did not have approvals and the County Government has launched investigations.

“It is unfortunate that we continue to lose lives due to negligence of some individuals who fail to follow the laid down procedures before constructing buildings. After the investigations are concluded those found culpable will be charged,” he said.

Wachira said the county last month extended by six months the grace period for owners of buildings to regularize building plans as provided for in the Nairobi County Regularization of Developments Act of 2015.

A similar case happened last year in the same area where a seven-storey building collapsed leaving two dead.