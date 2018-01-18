Traders defy orders and reconstruct demolished illegal structures

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – Traders whose illegal structures along road reserves were demolished by Nairobi County Government have defied the eviction order and reconstructed them saying that they have nowhere to go.

The traders faulted the county for demolishing their structures without giving a notice or even relocating them to somewhere else.

“We just saw county Askaris demolish our structures without notice yet we have been paying revenue daily ,we will not move until they show us where we are relocate our merchandise,” said Peter Omondi who operates a car wash along Mombasa Road.

These were the same sentiments by most of the traders who we spoke to.

We found Mama Kalunda as many refer to her reconstructing her food outlet structure that had been demolished at Cabanas.

This being her tenth year operating the food kiosk at that area, she didn’t see a possibility of relocating.

“I will not go anywhere even if they come and demolish I will still reconstruct it, this is where I have been earn my living, let the government show us where we they want us to operate from instead of frustrating us,” she said.

City Hall Inspectorate Department launched the demolition of illegal structures earlier January in a bid to restore sanity in the city.

The team had demolished illegal car-washes, outlets, shops and kiosks along Mombasa Road and Argwings Kodhek Road near Yaya Center.

According to the Head of the Operations Peter Mbaya, they had given notice to the traders and they had told them to operate from designated areas.

“Before a demolition is carried out we always notify the traders, therefore we will not relent in our operations and we will ensure that open spaces meant for other activities and road reserves are not interfered with,” said Mbaya.

Mbaya warned business operators that stern action will be taken against them if caught conducting their operations in undesignated areas.

The team has said the operation will go on until all the illegal structures are cleared.