Tobiko nominated to Cabinet, quits as DPP

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated former Director of Public Prosecution Keriako Tobiko to the position of Cabinet Secretary.

In his address to the nation on Friday afternoon, Kenyatta said he had already received Tobiko’s resignation as DPP.

“I have today accepted the resignation of Mr Keriako Tobiko as the Director of Public Prosecution under article 158 (9) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010,” said Kenyatta.

Tobiko previously served as a Commissioner to the Constitution of Kenya Review Commission before being appointed the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Others who have been nominated to the Cabinet subject to vetting and approval by Parliament are former Turkana Senator John Munyes and former Marsabit Governor Ukur Yattani.

Kenyatta has also retained six Cabinet Secretaries under his second term.

The six include Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru and Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter.

Others who have been appointed include Nzioka Waita as the Chief of Staff and Head of Presidential Delivery Unit while Joseph Kinyua remains the Head of Public Service.

Former Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua is the new State House Comptroller.

Kenyatta said he will name the rest of his Cabinet in due course.