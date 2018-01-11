Threats to global security dominate Speakers’ meet

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11 – Matters of how the Parliaments are dealing with emerging threats to global security on Wednesday took centre stage as House Speakers from the Commonwealth converged is the Seychelles.

Speaking during the 24th conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth, House Speakers Justin Muturi and Kenneth Lusaka told participants that the security of Members and Parliaments begins with personal initiative.

Muturi said Members of Parliament must comply with security measures put in place by Parliament to mitigate the rising threats.

“The security situation has changed dramatically within the last decade giving rise to new and emerging security dimensions. The wave of globalization and technological advancement has also changed the character of threats to human, national and international security,” he said during his presentation at the three-day conference.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka on his part noted that Parliaments and other government agencies across the globe have been dealing with a rising number of security threats ranging from terrorism, political extremists and cyber-crime.

Participants discussed emerging issues including security and enhancing parliamentary democracy and noted that the security concerns have continued to dictate the private and public discourses.

“Parliamentarians have not been spared of the dangers of the heightened security risks portend in the performance of their roles within and outside Parliament precincts,” he said.

In his opening address, Seychelles President Danny Faure highlighted the diversity and fundamental unity of all Commonwealth member states, saying “this gathering provides an important forum for the sharing of experiences, collaboration and partnership across national parliaments of all independent sovereign states of the Commonwealth.”

Seychelles Parliament Speaker Patrick Pillay welcomed his fellow Speakers to the conference and reiterated the need for inclusiveness and unity in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association beyond, race, creed or colour.

The conference which concludes on Friday focuses on the sharing of experiences, collaboration, and partnership across national parliaments of the Commonwealth. CSPOC was created in 1969.