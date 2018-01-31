I skipped Raila oath due to security fears – Kalonzo

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka now asserts that there is no fallout in the NASA leadership, and attributed his absence during the swearing-in of coalition leader Raila Odinga to security concerns.

Speaking at his residence in Karen Tuesday evening, Musyoka alleged that his bodyguards were withdrawn and as a result of this, he and his co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula could not attend the ceremony.

Musyoka said that he is fully behind Odinga and stated that he will take his oath of office “once everything has been put in place.”

“I had a phone conversation with Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula and we agreed that we meet and then arrange how we will go to Uhuru Park since we did not have our bodyguards. We however did not do that so after myself, Wetangula and Mudavadi found ourselves locked in one room,” he said.

“That is what happened but as my brother Raila said, I am ready at an appropriate time to go and take the oath so that everyone may see that we did not get cold feet.”

Following his absence at the event, there has been speculation that the leaders differed with Odinga whom they had advised not to take oath, so as to give dialogue with Jubilee a chance.

“Many saw on the television stations how the officers who guard this place were recalled very early in the morning. Each of them was told that if they are seen there, they will be fired so I was left all alone,” he stated.

Musyoka requested his supporters not to lose faith in him after he skipped the much-publicised swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier, the three co principals said the coalition is still united despite their absence at Uhuru Park.