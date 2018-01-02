SGR starts cargo services from Mombasa to Nairobi

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 2—The first commercial cargo train arrived in Nairobi Monday at the ultra-modern inland container depot which was launched by President Kenyatta a fortnight ago.

The arrival of the cargo train is in line with President Kenyatta’s government policy of reducing costs of doing business in the country.



In his New Year’s message, President Kenyatta said the new commercial cargo train would cut costs and delays in trade for Kenyans and its neighbours.

The President said the delivery of a world-class railway on time and within budget, would attract world-class manufacturing and value-addition investments, which are critical to creating jobs and business opportunities.

The first cargo train carried 104 containers, which is almost equivalent to the trucks operating daily on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

Kenya’s Ports Authority head of Inland Container Deports Symon Wahome said the new commercial cargo train will revolutionize the transportation of cargo in Kenya.

“While the meter train used to carry twenty to thirty containers, the standard gauge train will carry 216 containers,” Wahome said.

He said currently there would be four trains operating daily but in the fullness of time eight cargo trains are expected to operate to and from Mombasa.