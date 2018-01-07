Security heightened in Kerio Valley after bandit attacks

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7- Security has been heightened along Kerio Valley, following the killing of 3 people this week.

According to police, the three were killed by suspected bandits who have given locals sleepless night with cattle rustling cases.

Locals have urged security agencies not to relent on the war against bandits to the increased number of cases resulting to deaths of several people and destruction of property during confrontations with the criminals.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has often assured that security will remain tight in the area, with regular police deployments.

A multi-agency team was formed to oversee the disarmament programme in the area that is ongoing.

A 2011 report by the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) indicated that cattle rustling is largely considered as a cultural practice among the pastoralist communities, though some have accused networked cartels of being part of the menace, said to be worth millions.

Livestock is a symbol of wealth which prompts some to steal, as a means to elevate their status but in the process, lives are lost and property destroyed, the report said.

In 2014, 19 officers were killed by suspected cattle rustlers in Kapedo, Turkana when they were ambushed by attackers believed to be Pokot raiders who also burnt their vehicle.

In 2015, more than 50 people were killed in cattle rustling violence, while nearly 25,000 livestock were stolen in 56 raids.

The following years have not been any different with security agencies not spared either., leading to a visit by Deputy President William Ruto and IG Boinnet to re-assure area residents, when they launched a major security operation in February 2017.