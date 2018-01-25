Sakaja slams fellow lawmakers for branding him Opposition sympathiser

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has slammed claims by two vocal Jubilee Party legislators that he is an Opposition sympathizer.

Sakaja, who was responding to Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and his Kikuyu counterpart Kimani Ichung’wah over his involvement in the release of controversial Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, said his action was justified and criticized the duo for playing petty politics.

“It is really unfortunate that the two leaders had to politicize the issue,” said Sakaja during an interview with Capital FM News.

Sakaja who was brief during the phone interview, said that he was obliged to come to the aid of Owino since he is a leader who is serving in Nairobi.

“Owino is not only a leader in Nairobi but he is first a resident in Nairobi. Securing his release from prison is not an issue which should have been politicized,” said Sakaja.

Owino who has always sparked controversy dating back when he was a student leader at the University of Nairobi was arrested last week by Flying squad officers for allegedly assaulting a parking attendant in Westlands on January 11.

It is alleged that the first time lawmaker and his bodyguard assaulted one David Wagana, a parking attendant at Fortis Towers compound in Westlands.

Owino has however dismissed this, terming the allegations as a well-choreographed ploy by his enemies to taint his image.

The former student leader argues that the allegations levelled against him are meant to hurt an ongoing election case where his win is being challenged by his competitor Francis Wambugu Mureithi.

On Wednesday, a section of Jubilee and NASA Nairobi ward representatives defended Sakaja and asked Kuria and Ichung’wah to keep off Nairobi politics.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko also defended Sakaja saying he was exercising his democratic right and he should not be judged for doing so.

“I remember at one point I also came to the aid of some few members of the outlawed MRC group who had been arrested in Mombasa. Besides being a good leader, Sakaja has a good vision for the people of Nairobi,” said Sonko.