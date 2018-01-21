Sakaja secures Owino’s release querying timing of arrest

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has secured the release of Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino who had been detained at the Parklands Police Station since Friday.

Police have instructed that Sakaja present Owino in court on Monday where he is expected to be charged with assaulting a security guard in Westlands and other charges that the police are investigating.

The Nairobi Senator questioned the motives behind the late Friday arrest of the Embakasi East MP accusing the police of detaining the legislator over the weekend for political reasons.

“And so we are saying whoever is trying to use the criminal justice system to score whichever goals should stop. And if you’re in the police force and you think by doing this you’re helping Jubilee you’re not and we’ve not asked you to that for us,” he told reporters outside the Parklands Police Station on walking out with Owino.

NASA leaders had on Saturday demanded the immediate release of Owino terming his detention as unlawful.

Owino was arrested on Friday by flying squad officers after a scuffle with security guards in Westlands that was captured on CCTV cameras.