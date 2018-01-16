Sakaja hopeful Sonko, Igathe fallout will be resolved

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja says plans are underway to initiate talks between Governor Mike Sonko and his deputy Polycarp Igathe.

Speaking to Capital FM News Tuesday, Sakaja said he is hopeful that the planned talks will yield fruit making it possible for the two leaders to put their differences aside for the sake of Nairobians.

“Politics is the art of the possible. I am sure the differences between the two leaders cannot be beyond us; at least I am aware that it is nothing personal between both of them. But let it be understood that it is normal for governors and their deputies to have minor issues or differences which in turn can be solved.

“What I think is that the direction Igathe decided to take was a bit premature. He could have at least tried to explore other avenues like within the party or within the county assembly. Resigning should have been the last resort,” said Sakaja.

Igathe resigned last Friday claiming he had failed to earn the trust of Governor Sonko in running the affairs of the county.

Igathe resignation was unexpected following his continuous and unwavering position in defending Sonko and his administration on the pledges they made during the campaign period.

In fact, hours after his resignation Igathe was at a local Television station defending Sonko’s administration on some of the achievements the duo has accomplished since being sworn into office.

But even as the mystery surrounding Igathe’s resignation continues to only remain a puzzle to many, Sakaja was also keen not to speculate on what might have caused the rift between the two leaders who during the campaigns were touted to be revolutionist that would bring change in the city capital.

Sonko who publicly spoke in Mombasa to journalists Monday for the first time after his deputy’s departure was however, adamant on the idea of having talks between him and his deputy saying he would need first to consult his party and the residents of Nairobi.

Sonko also said that operations will continue despite the absence of his deputy adding that there are many qualified personnel within City Hall.

To salvage the situation and future scenarios where Deputy Governors leave office for any reason including resigning, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen is planning to introduce a Bill in Senate that will enable the Governors to appoint their deputies.

Murkomen said that once the House resumes its sittings on February 13 he will expedite debate on the Bill and once it’s adopted, Governor Sonko and his Nyeri counterpart Mutahi Kahiga will immediately appoint their deputies.

Kahiga who took over office after the death of former Governor Wahome Gakuru is also serving without a deputy.