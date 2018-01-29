Ruto says Sh70mn to rebuild Kijiji houses after fire

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – Deputy President William Ruto says the government will spend Sh70 million to rebuild houses destroyed by fire in Lang’ata constituency Sunday night.

Ruto, who spoke at Kijiji where he visited victims of the inferno that left four people dead, also pledged the government’s support to end perennial water scarcity facing Lang’ata residents.

“What happened last night is very unfortunate. It was bad luck. But we now must seek a solution to water scarcity and ensure that people are able to rebuild their houses,” he said.

According to the National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU), about 6,000 people were left homeless following the incident.

Earlier in the day, area lawmaker Nixon Korir expressed concern over the slow response to the incident saying the blaze could have been contained if fire services responded swiftly.

“We will also assist them to rebuild their houses so that they can continue with their lives,” said Korir.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Monday suspended two top county government officials at the fire department over their slow response to the emergency.