Retained CSs will not be vetted afresh

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6- The six Cabinet Secretaries who retained their dockets following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-organisation of the Government, will not be vetted afresh.

The Parliamentary Act on public appointments of 2011.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale said only the new CS nominees and the appointment of Lawrence Lenayapa as ambassador to The Netherlands will be vetted starting probably from next week by the relevant parliamentary committees.

New entries in the cabinet are former Marsabit Governor Ukur Yattani, former Turkana Senator John Munyes and former Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko.

He said the committee on appointments will vet the cabinet secretaries whereas committee on defense and foreign relations will vet diplomatic appointments starting with that of Lenayapa.

Parliament will thereafter be convened for a special sitting to either approve or reject the names within the 14days window as provided for in public appointment parliamentary act of 2011.

Duale said Parliament will not be recalled for “mere reading of the names of the new appointees.”

“Parliament in the last session passed a motion exempting the speaker from recalling the house for merely reading and conveying the President’s message to the house and sending the names to the respective committees,” he said on Saturday, during a press briefing at his Garissa home.

President Kenyatta is expected to name the rest of his new Cabinet in due course to fill the remaining 13 positions.

State House said Saturday that all Cabinet Secretaries will remain in office until a new team is vetted, approved and sworn into office.