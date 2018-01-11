Ranguma escalates opposition to Nyong’o win to Appellate court

Shares

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 11 – Former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma has filed a notice at the Kisumu Court of Appeal Registry that he intends to appeal the ruling that upheld the election of Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o.

Ranguma’s lawyer Richard Onsongo who filed the notice of appeal Thursday morning says his client was not satisfied by the ruling made by Judge David Majanja.

Onsongo says he will then proceed to serve the notice of appeal to the advocates of the 1st respondent, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and the 3rdrespondent Governor Anyang Nyong’o.

He noted that by next week he will present grounds of appeal that he intends to argue in the Court of Appeal.

Last week Judge Majanja dismissed the petition citing that the petitioner failed to prove his case.

The petitioner’s case was grounded on four points being the relay and transmission of results, lack of impartiality, failure of operational transparency and improper voting, counting and tabulation of results.

Majanja said the allegations by the petitioner were vague and embarrassing.

The judge in his ruling struck out most of Ranguma’s prayers including issues of vote stuffing, use of extra ballot papers and also failure to include the outcome of five polling stations.

Majanja ruled that all the allegations filed by the petitioner lacked evidence as a number of witnesses gave evidence on matters that fell outside the boundaries of what is permitted by the petition.

The former Governor was slapped with a Sh5 million bill of cost for the petition with Sh2.5 million going to IEBC and the County Returning Officer and Sh2.5 million to Nyong’o.