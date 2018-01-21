Raila, team descend on his elusive deputy Joho’s turf

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Eyes and ears are likely to be trained on the Orange Democratic Movement’s deputy Party leader Ali Hassan Joho on Sunday when the National Super Alliance takes its People’s Assembly agenda to the coastal city of Mombasa of which Joho is governor.

Joho who has previously been a vocal advocate of Raila’s to the point of ‘rattling’ President Uhuru Kenyatta and thereby making himself a target of the state agencies, has been conspicuously missing from the ODM front-lines of late.

He was not by his party leader’s side on his dramatic return from the United States of America in November nor did he take up banners and take to the streets with the rest of the ODM leadership to agitate for a change of guard at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission in the lead up to the October 26 repeat presidential poll.

He did however raise his voice on matters secession, albeit briefly, after the IEBC moved forward with the October 26 poll despite NASA’s protests.

The coalition then resolved to swear-in Raila themselves insisting that he was the legitimate winner of the annulled August 2017 presidential election.

Mombasa, coalition principal Musalia Mudavadi revealed after the December 12 swearing-in ceremony was put off, would have played host.

The position now is that the swearing-in ceremony will take place on January 30 despite warnings from the government that it would be a treasonable offence.

Raila remained defiant on Friday, when the coalition’s leaders convened in Machakos, that the time for filibustering was over as his co-principal and intended deputy Kalonzo Musyoka took a more temperate stance, on the side of dialogue with the sitting government on electoral reform.

